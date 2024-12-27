Crowded streets: Shopping frenzy continues

The shopping streets were blissfully quiet for two days. On Friday, however, the shopping continued briskly. No wonder, as vouchers were the most popular gift this year. We were on Vienna's biggest shopping street, Mariahilfer Straße, and asked around. "I'm here today because I'm looking for an anniversary present for my girlfriend. But I'm surprised at how busy it is," says Cem Ciulan. His companion, on the other hand, is on the hunt for bargains and has her eye on the perfumeries in particular. Caroline Tropschuh, on the other hand, doesn't want to spend too long on the shopping street: "I need to exchange something. As soon as that's done, I quickly flee the crowds again."