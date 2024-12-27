Vorteilswelt
Vouchers, promotions

Crowded streets: Shopping frenzy continues

Nachrichten
27.12.2024 16:00

Christmas is over, but not the shopping mood. Bargains and vouchers drew the crowds to the Mahü.  

0 Kommentare

The shopping streets were blissfully quiet for two days. On Friday, however, the shopping continued briskly. No wonder, as vouchers were the most popular gift this year. We were on Vienna's biggest shopping street, Mariahilfer Straße, and asked around. "I'm here today because I'm looking for an anniversary present for my girlfriend. But I'm surprised at how busy it is," says Cem Ciulan. His companion, on the other hand, is on the hunt for bargains and has her eye on the perfumeries in particular. Caroline Tropschuh, on the other hand, doesn't want to spend too long on the shopping street: "I need to exchange something. As soon as that's done, I quickly flee the crowds again."

Zitat Icon

I want to exchange something, a jacket that doesn't fit me. Once that's done, I'll make a quick getaway. There's too much going on for me today.

(Bild: Zwefo)

Caroline Tropschuh

Bild: Zwefo

Redeeming vouchers and hunting for bargains
Many people have also come here today to redeem vouchers. "I would have loved to get more vouchers, I can buy whatever I want with them. So I got an ugly sweater that I have to exchange," says Luka S.

Zitat Icon

I can hardly save myself from orders. After Christmas, lots of people come in and want to have clothes that don't fit altered.

(Bild: Zwefo)

lyas Gül

Bild: Zwefo

The retailers are delighted with the rush. "We have our hands full, and I'm sure there will be even more at the weekend," says a saleswoman in a fashion store. And Ilyas Gül, who has a tailor's shop in a side street of Mahü, can hardly keep himself busy either. "We benefit from online shopping because the clothes that people order usually don't fit," says the 55-year-old.

Zitat Icon

I'm here today to exchange something. I came early, but it's already very busy. I won't be here for long.

(Bild: Zwefo)

Joseph Hinterholzer

Bild: Zwefo

Change of scene to Lugner City. By midday, the parking garage is already full and the shopping center is already busy. "Christmas business was really good this year and I'm sure there will be a lot more going on before New Year. The holidays are very good this time," reports Managing Director Gerald Friede.

Zitat Icon

I'm going bargain hunting today. There are great promotions everywhere, and I'm particularly interested in the make-up items. Queuing is a pain.

(Bild: Zwefo)

Tijana Lukic

Bild: Zwefo

At the same time, a New Year's Eve market has been set up to tempt visitors back into shopping.

Some tourists mingle with the Viennese. "I'm from Brazil and I'm on vacation here. I mainly bought Christmas decorations. They're much nicer here than at home," says Nara Alwes.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Katharina Mötzl
Katharina Mötzl
