Way too sexy?
Kardashian receives shitstorm over North’s look
It's no longer a secret that Kim Kardashian likes to slip into mega sexy looks. But now the reality TV queen has got herself into a lot of trouble with her fans. The reason: her eleven-year-old daughter North's Christmas look!
For the festive season, Kim Kardashian shared a video on TikTok showing her in front of the fireplace with her daughter North. The eldest daughter of the TV icon and rapper Kanye West dances and moves her lips to the song "Santa Tell Me".
North wears a corset top and mini skirt
But the 11-year-old's lovely action quickly became a minor matter. Because all the fans' attention was focused on the eleven-year-old's look. North not only wore a very short mini skirt, but also a white corset top similar to the ones her mom likes to show off her curves in.
North teamed it with knee-high boots and a short blazer. It also looks as if the girl is wearing make-up.
A look that is far too revealing and provocative for an eleven-year-old, according to many fans of "The Kardashians" actress! Although Kardashian has blocked the comment function on TikTok, the 44-year-old has received plenty of criticism on other social media platforms.
"If they told me she was 20 ..."
"That's sick! She's being presented like a 15-year-old," scolded one fan. Another went even further, writing: "If they told me she was 20, I'd believe it!"
For many followers of the Kardashians, North's look is far too revealing, especially because she shows far too much skin to an audience of millions on social media.
Some fans even think Kim Kardashian is being a little calculating. Because with North's outfit, she has conjured up a shitstorm with her eyes open, so the theory goes. True to the motto: Better bad press than no press at all ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
