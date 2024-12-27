Sternsinger campaign
85,000 children collect millions for the needy
This year's carol singing campaign began on Friday with the traditional visit of the Three Wise Men to Cardinal Christoph Schönborn. Four carol singers from Inzersdorf-St. Nikolaus represented the 85,000 children who will be going from house to house until January 6th. Last year, 19.5 million euros were collected.
Schönborn thanked the children and young people for their commitment and the donors for their regular support. Over the past 70 years, the Epiphany campaign has not only become Austria's largest donation initiative, but also a "great act of solidarity" and a "joyful moment for our country". The Cardinal reported that he had repeatedly seen the fruits of this solidarity in worldwide projects on his travels and would be joining a group himself on January 6.
Top politicians also receive a visit from the carol singers
On Monday, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen will receive a visit from the carol singers in the Hofburg. On this day, the Three Kings will also visit Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) and Military Bishop Werner Freistetter in the Rossau barracks. Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) will be visited in the new year 2025 on Thursday, January 2, as will Finance Minister Gunter Mayr (ÖVP).
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) receives the carol singers on January 7, as do Labor and Economics Minister Martin Kocher, Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (both ÖVP) and VP Club Chairman August Wöginger. On 8 January, the carol singers will then knock on the door of Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP), followed the next day by Green Party leader Sigrid Maurer. According to Kathpress, a group from Vorarlberg will be a guest at the New Year's service with Pope Francis in Rome on January 1.
Support for 500 projects worldwide
From December 27 to January 6, around 85,000 children will take part in the campaign, going from house to house with the support of 30,000 adults. They bring blessings and ask for donations for around 500 aid projects in poor regions, including projects for children and young people in Nepal. A total of 540 million euros have been collected since 1954, and a record-breaking 19.5 million euros in 2023.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
