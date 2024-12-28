Zuckerl coalition forges plan for more ministers

The first three-party coalition of the Second Republic should be in place before the state elections in Burgenland on January 19. Behind the scenes, it is no longer just a question of content, but also of organization. As the "Krone" has learned, the number of ministries could be increased from the current 14 to at least 16. The plans are not yet fully developed. However, a possible increase has already been discussed in top negotiating circles, according to "Krone" information. The negotiators hope that the possible increase will have several positive effects. On the one hand, critics in the parties could be kept happy and brought on board with more posts.