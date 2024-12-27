Engine problems
Swiss emergency landing in Graz: Tough search for the cause
Following the emergency landing of a Swiss aircraft in Graz, the Swiss airline is still searching for the exact cause. Initial findings point to a technical problem in an engine, according to a statement from Zurich on Thursday evening.
Much is still unclear following the sensational incident, and the airline also kept a low profile in a long-announced media release. The teams of experts will continue to work at full speed over the holidays to "evaluate all available facts and findings".
Protective equipment is also being scrutinized
Accordingly, "nothing has yet been conclusively clarified", but the investigations are currently focusing on one of the engines. It is currently assumed that there is a technical problem, but also emphasized that "investigations of this kind are complex and Swiss is also dependent on information from the authorities and manufacturers". In addition to the engines, the use of the cabin crew's protective equipment is also being looked at more closely.
As reported, the aircraft with more than 70 people on board had to make an emergency landing in Graz on its way from Bucharest to Zurich after smoke developed in the cabin. Several people were slightly injured and one seriously injured crew member is still fighting for survival.
Flight attendant continues to receive artificial respiration
In this case too, there was little news from Swiss on Thursday evening: "We are continuing to monitor the condition of our colleague with great concern. The relatives are on site and are being looked after by Swiss specialists." The Graz Regional Hospital told "Krone" that the flight attendant, who had suffered severe smoke inhalation, was still receiving artificial respiration and that the danger to his life had not yet been averted three days after the accident.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
