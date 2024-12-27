Lower energy prices should save industry

"We need at least 100 wind turbines"

The SPÖ is now taking the same line: "Lower energy prices and faster expansion of renewable energies to reduce electricity costs are urgently needed," says Dietmar Prammer, the red candidate for mayor of Linz - for Upper Austria as an industrial and business location. He receives support from the interim head of the provincial SPD, Alois Stöger: "The ÖVP-FPÖ provincial government has done too little to expand renewable energies and storage capacities. We only have 31 wind turbines, but we need at least 100."