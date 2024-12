At the age of 60! Ex-professional cyclist Herve dead

"It took me two and a half years to admit it. I didn't say it before because I didn't want us to look like the only nine idiots who were caught at the Tour. But now I say, yes, I doped," he explained at the time. Hervé experienced the greatest moment of his career in 1996, when he won a stage at the Giro d'Italia and briefly wore the overall leader's pink jersey. In 1992, he entered his name on the list of Glockner kings at the Tour of Austria.