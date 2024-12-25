Vorteilswelt
"Challenging year"

Mette-Marit: Situation with Marius “was really tough”

Nachrichten
25.12.2024 13:45

The investigations into her eldest son Marius Borg Høiby have put a strain on Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit and the royal family: "It was tough. You can't call it anything else. It's been really, really hard for us."

"If I had to describe this year in one word, it would probably be 'demanding'," said the 51-year-old in an interview on NRK. "It's been a challenging year for us and a challenging fall. There's no denying that."

Mette-Marit and Haakon did not want to go into details. Høiby, who does not bear the title of prince and is not an official member of the Norwegian royal family, has a right to privacy.

Problem child Marius Borg Høiby
Problem child Marius Borg Høiby
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Haakon Mosvold Larsen / NTB)

"Marius has been getting help for a long time"
 "But what we can say is that he has been getting help for a long time, professional help from the health system," said Mette-Marit. "I don't think we could cope with such a situation together as a family without this help and at the same time fulfill our obligations to the Norwegian people."

"Must let the legal system do its job"
Haakon's father King Harald V told the broadcaster that drugs, violence and mental health were causing major problems in Norway and around the world. "And of course it's hard that someone we love has experienced something like this," said the 87-year-old monarch. "But now we have to let the legal system do its job, as it should. We cannot interfere in the case."

Marius, Crown Prince Haakon and Marius' mother and Crown Princess Mette Marit
Marius, Crown Prince Haakon and Marius' mother and Crown Princess Mette Marit
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Utrecht, Robin / Action Press)
Alkohol, Drogen, Gewalt
Der Fall Marius Borg Høiby
  • The 27-year-old Høiby is Mette Marit's son from a previous relationship and thus the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon. New allegations have been made against him since this summer.
  • Following initial reports of suspected assault and damage to property, he admitted in August that he had become violent towards his former girlfriend under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and had destroyed things in her apartment.
  • Most recently, new allegations of several alleged sexual offenses came to light, which Høiby denies. He was remanded in custody for a week in between. After his release, he went straight into treatment, according to his lawyer. All the accusations against him have so far been allegations - he has still not been charged with any of them.

