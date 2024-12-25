With an exit clause
Bayern: European champion as a “Christmas present”?
Nico Williams has played his way onto the wish lists of many clubs with strong performances in the Spanish national team and in the kit of Athletic Bilbao. Munich are also currently looking closely at the 22-year-old. But they would have to dig deep into their pockets for the winger - let's see if Bayern, driven by the Christmas spirit, give themselves an expensive present.
Around Christmas, things also become more contemplative at Säbener Straße - but behind the scenes, planning continues over the festive period. Munich are already planning the squad for the coming season. For a long time, the priority was to sign Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz. However, the latter is likely to extend his contract with the reigning double winners.
Bayern have not yet given up the fight completely and yet they have to consider alternatives. One player who has long been on the scouts' lists is Nico Williams. The 22-year-old Spaniard made a big impression alongside Lamine Yamal at the European Championships and has also impressed with consistently good performances at Athletic Bilbao.
Competition is fierce
As reported by Sky, Bayern are therefore already looking more closely at signing him. However, the attacking player would by no means be inexpensive. Although there is an exit clause built into his contract, it amounts to a hefty 60 million euros. The salary costs are also likely to be high.
And yet the investment could be worthwhile for Munich. However, they will have to act quickly, as other top clubs from England and FC Barcelona are also interested in the European champion. So who will prevail in the end and give themselves an expensive but exclusive gift?
