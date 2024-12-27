Inconspicuous summit with top views near Eisenerz

What can be an easy to moderately difficult family hike in summer becomes an interesting and sometimes challenging snowshoe tour in winter - depending on the snow conditions. But one thing is the same in both summer and winter: every step is worthwhile, as the extensive summit plateau of this rather inconspicuous mountain leaves nothing to be desired: Kaiserschild, Seemauer, Pfaffenstein, Polster, Eisenerzer Reichenstein and the Erzberg - to name just a few mountains.