Hiking in Styria
Inconspicuous summit with top views near Eisenerz
On this snowshoe tour in the Erzberg-Leoben region, Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti lead us up a small mountain with a dream view: from the valley floor of Eisenerzer Ramsau to the Donnersalpe.
Eisenerzer Ramsau lies at around 1000 meters above sea level and is known as a Nordic winter sports center. Many sports enthusiasts come here on beautiful winter days to use the "snow-sure" area for their outdoor activities. Those who enjoy snowshoeing can hike up the popular Plöschkogel from the valley floor or get to know today's snowshoe tip, the Donnersalpe at 1534 meters.
What can be an easy to moderately difficult family hike in summer becomes an interesting and sometimes challenging snowshoe tour in winter - depending on the snow conditions. But one thing is the same in both summer and winter: every step is worthwhile, as the extensive summit plateau of this rather inconspicuous mountain leaves nothing to be desired: Kaiserschild, Seemauer, Pfaffenstein, Polster, Eisenerzer Reichenstein and the Erzberg - to name just a few mountains.
Conclusion: Donnerwetter, the Donnersalpe is impressive all along the line!
We start at the bottom of the valley by the wooden bridge just before the Schlingerweg bus stop and follow the yellow signposts. After the bridge, we pass a few houses and follow the forest road uphill for about 1.4 kilometers. Across a meadow - past a wooden hut - we reach the forest.
On the hiking trail, we come to a wide forest road, which we follow to the left for about one kilometer before continuing uphill to the right across meadows and sparse forest areas.
The last few meters of altitude lead over a steeper slope to the summit plateau, from where we can already see the summit cross of the Donnersalpe (1534 m).
Data & facts
- Hiking data: 10 km/ 690 m elevation gain/ walking time approx. 4:30 h.
- Requirements: Moderate terrain except for the ascent to the summit; mostly on wide paths and forest roads. GPX track is an advantage.
- Starting point: From Eisenerz approx. 4 km in the direction of Eisenerzer Ramsau; shortly before the Schlingerweg bus stop, a wooden bridge can be seen on the right; few parking spaces nearby.
- Refreshment stops: Pichlerhof, 03848/3414; Alpengasthof Ramsau (Gemeindealm), 03848/60290 and JUFA Hotel Eisenerz, 05/7083/340.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
The way back is along the ascent route.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
