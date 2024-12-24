"Making good progress"
Chancellor senses rising expectations
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) expects an agreement on a new government in January. "Things are progressing well", he said in the ORF program "Licht ins Dunkel" on Tuesday about the coalition negotiations.
First of all, many "detailed challenges" had to be overcome and a budget worth 250 billion euros was at stake. Intensive negotiations will now continue beyond the holidays. "I assume that we will achieve this within a good time frame in January."
Rising expectations
Of course, the Chancellor said that he could feel the rising expectations. He understands that there is great concern that the upcoming challenges will be tackled. This is increasing the pressure - but it is also his job to deal with this pressure.
The task now is to conduct the negotiations "well and honestly". "Everything that is discussed, debated and sometimes fought for now will be good for the government, because the government will then work and not block itself."
Negotiations continue over public holidays
According to reports, the negotiations between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS will continue over the Christmas holidays - initially more informally at staff level. The technical budget group is to meet on Friday, presumably without party leaders. They are to meet again on Monday at the latest. However, this is also possible earlier - possibly even on Friday or Saturday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.