"Making good progress"

Chancellor senses rising expectations

Nachrichten
24.12.2024 11:42

Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) expects an agreement on a new government in January. "Things are progressing well", he said in the ORF program "Licht ins Dunkel" on Tuesday about the coalition negotiations. 

0 Kommentare

First of all, many "detailed challenges" had to be overcome and a budget worth 250 billion euros was at stake. Intensive negotiations will now continue beyond the holidays. "I assume that we will achieve this within a good time frame in January."

Rising expectations
Of course, the Chancellor said that he could feel the rising expectations. He understands that there is great concern that the upcoming challenges will be tackled. This is increasing the pressure - but it is also his job to deal with this pressure.

The task now is to conduct the negotiations "well and honestly". "Everything that is discussed, debated and sometimes fought for now will be good for the government, because the government will then work and not block itself."

Negotiations continue over public holidays
According to reports, the negotiations between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS will continue over the Christmas holidays - initially more informally at staff level. The technical budget group is to meet on Friday, presumably without party leaders. They are to meet again on Monday at the latest. However, this is also possible earlier - possibly even on Friday or Saturday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

