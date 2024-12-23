Zadar region: an experience that stays in your heart

Biograd and Nin Riviera: harmony of history and nature

On my trip, I also visited two rivieras that are different but share the same warmth and hospitality. On the Biograd Riviera, the town of Biograd na Moru impressed me with its relaxed charm. Walking along the coast, watching the fishing boats and listening to the seagulls, I realized why this town was once royalty. Lake Vrana, the largest natural lake in Croatia and a protected nature park, is also known as an ornithological reserve with 251 bird species! A walk along this peaceful lake, with views of flamingos and other rare birds, gives a unique feeling of connection with nature.