Doping trouble! US Open winner provisionally banned

Next doping scandal in tennis

The topic of doping has been omnipresent in tennis recently. In the women's competition, world number two Iga Swiatek was banned for a month after testing positive for a banned heart medication. In the men's competition, world number one Jannik Sinner was initially not suspended after two doping offenses, as he could not be accused of any intentional misconduct. Following an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the case is still before the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).