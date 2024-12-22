New leagues at last

The only snag is that nobody knows which 96 teams are to take part in the illustrious new competitions, because there is already growing resentment about far too many matches per year. This raises the question of whether the UEFA competitions should simply be abolished in return or, which would be even more practical in terms of the much-vaunted load management, whether the national leagues should be dispensed with without further ado and the 96 richest European clubs finally left to their own devices and in peace. The smart Mr. Reichart has not yet provided any answers, but since his application to UEFA concludes with the words "We hope that this application will be received in the spirit in which it was prepared: one of cooperation, consensus, transparency, good governance and compliance with European legislation", we can assume that everything has long been perfectly prepared in the background and that we can already look forward to a new era of soccer.