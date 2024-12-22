The smartest people in the world slide into the new year

According to IQ measurements, wise people know exactly how clever they are, only they don't show it. Albert Einstein had an IQ of between 160 and 180, but the result is not the absolute top. The writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, with an IQ of 210, is one of the most intelligent personalities of all time. Leonardo da Vinci had an IQ of 220, while researcher Stephen Hawking, who died in 2018, had an IQ of 160 - on a par with Albert Einstein. Movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger also has an above-average IQ of 135.