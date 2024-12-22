Meeting place Villach
The smartest people in the world slide into the new year
Smart people with an IQ of 130 or more can join the Mensa Club. Many bright people will soon be in a festive mood in Villach: Mensa boss Silvia Wirnsberger has invited 165 clever people from 20 nations to the New Year's party in the Drau town. It starts on December 28th.
The world's brightest minds are rushing into the New Year in Villach. Silvia Wirnsberger is the head of the Mensa Club in Carinthia, where only people with an IQ of 130 and above are eligible to take part. "There are 68 in Carinthia. Many more worldwide, of course. 165 bright people from 20 nations come to Carinthia from December 28 to January 1 and celebrate New Year here at the Parkhotel Villach," says Wirnsberger.
The great-great-grandson of Johann Strauss will be making music. "We're going to Venice, Ljubljana and skiing. We will also visit Lake Faak. There will be a varied program."
Normal consumers have an IQ of 100
Smart people are important for life. The average IQ of a person is 100. An IQ above 130 indicates giftedness. The characteristics of giftedness are expressive language, a high level of curiosity, a thirst for knowledge, quick memorization and linking of general and interesting facts, determined and independent work and a high sense of justice.
From Goethe to Einstein
According to IQ measurements, wise people know exactly how clever they are, only they don't show it. Albert Einstein had an IQ of between 160 and 180, but the result is not the absolute top. The writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, with an IQ of 210, is one of the most intelligent personalities of all time. Leonardo da Vinci had an IQ of 220, while researcher Stephen Hawking, who died in 2018, had an IQ of 160 - on a par with Albert Einstein. Movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger also has an above-average IQ of 135.
"There are always meeting places for the Mensa Club all over the world. You have to register for a New Year's Eve gala two years in advance. We were selected. It's going to be great," promises Wirnsberger.
