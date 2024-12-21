PV systems in demand
Tyrol: unabated demand for storage subsidies
According to the province of Tyrol, over 2000 applications for funding have been positively processed this year. Interest in subsidies for electricity storage systems remains high. This ensures that support will continue.
Since the beginning of the year, storage subsidies for grid-connected electricity storage systems have been introduced. Over 2,000 applications have been approved. According to the state, demand continues unabated.
The adjustment to the funding is a response to developments on the market and will make it possible to support even more people.
LHStv Josef Geisler (ÖVP)
In order to drive the energy transition forward, the funding campaign has now also been extended for the year 2025. "The high demand and lively participation clearly show that the Tyrolean population is actively willing to make an important contribution to the energy transition," emphasizes Josef Geisler, Deputy Governor for Energy. This is a further step towards achieving the goal of energy autonomy by 2050.
The storage funding enables Tyrolean households and businesses to promote battery storage systems for existing photovoltaic systems, which not only increase self-consumption but also reduce the load on the electricity grid. The targeted expansion of grid-friendly storage solutions will optimize and relieve the burden on the Tyrolean electricity grid and further strengthen regional energy autonomy.
Adjustments will be made to the funding scheme for 2025. The reasons for this are the falling acquisition costs for battery storage systems and the ongoing efforts to grant subsidies to as many households as possible. From the new year, the subsidy will amount to 100 euros per kWh for up to 10 kWh of storage capacity. "The adjustment of the subsidy is a reaction to developments on the market and will make it possible to support even more people," Geisler continues.
Who can apply for the subsidies and what will be subsidized?
- Natural persons (private individuals) and legal entities (companies, associations, etc.) with their main residence, secondary residence or company location in Tyrol may apply.
- The following are subsidized
- Upgrading and retrofitting existing PV systems
- Electricity storage systems based on lithium and sodium ion technology with commercially available inverters with control options (grid-connected storage systems)
- Newly installed electricity storage systems with 100 euros per kWh of storage capacity (for larger systems the first 10 kWh)
- Expansion of existing storage systems up to a storage capacity of 10 kWh with 100 euros per kWh
- Construction and commissioning from January 1, 2025
