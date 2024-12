Magic dribbler Jezek: “When Kühbauer calls …”

Patrik Jezek in a krone.at video interview: The six-time Austrian soccer champion and ex-legionnaire of Tirol, Austria, Salzburg and Admira talks to krone.at sports director Michael Fally on the sidelines of the Legends Cup in Hard about his fitness, Didi Constantini, the crisis at Red Bull Salzburg, "vice" winter king Austria Vienna his ex-coach Didi Kühbauer ("I told him that he can call me anytime").