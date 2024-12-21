Fight against migration
Elon Musk rejoices at Salvini’s acquittal
Billionaire Elon Musk, advisor to the next US President Donald Trump, is delighted by the acquittal of Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Lega leader Matteo Salvini. He was accused of deprivation of liberty and abuse of office during his time as interior minister in 2019.
Hopefully Salvini, currently Minister of Transport in the government of Giorgia Meloni, will be able to serve as Italy's Interior Minister again in the future, Musk wrote on X.
Musk had also expressed his solidarity with Salvini before the verdict was announced. The Lega leader had defended Italy's borders, Musk had argued.
"We have proven that the fight against mass immigration, the organized and financed invasion is not a crime," Salvini commented on his acquittal, according to the media.
"We will continue to open our doors to young foreigners fleeing the war and coming to Italy legally to build a future and work. But it is the government's right and duty to expel all those who have no right to be here," he continued.
Thunderous applause in the courtroom
After a trial lasting more than three years before a court in Palermo, Sicily, Salvini was acquitted of charges of deprivation of liberty and abuse of office by a court in Palermo on Friday. The public prosecutor's office had requested six years in prison. The announcement of the verdict was accompanied by thunderous applause.
The public prosecutor's office accused the current transport minister of preventing the ship of an aid organization with 147 migrants on board from entering the port of the island of Lampedusa for weeks in 2019 during his time as interior minister. It has not been ruled out that she could appeal against the verdict. The leader of the right-wing governing party Lega is one of the central figures in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition.
