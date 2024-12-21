Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Attack in Magdeburg

How Austria’s Christmas markets are protected

Nachrichten
21.12.2024 06:00

Several people were killed in a terrorist attack in Magdeburg on Friday evening. Between 60 and 80 others are believed to have been injured. "The reports from Magdeburg are staggering", said Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP). Here in Austria, too, the current situation is now being assessed as a matter of course.

0 Kommentare

The security measures for Christmas markets throughout Austria had already been increased several weeks ago, said Karner. Both armed special forces and civilian investigators were deployed. "The Office for the Protection of the Constitution is in close contact with numerous European security authorities in order to be able to permanently assess the situation," said the Interior Minister. This also includes Islamist extremism and terrorism.

According to a statement from the Federal Ministry, the police are focusing on theft and preventing "extremist threats". The "heightened threat situation" has been in place since October 2023 - also in many other European countries. 

The attack in Magdeburg occurred on Friday evening shortly after 7 pm. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Dörthe Hein / dpa / picturedesk.com)
The attack in Magdeburg occurred on Friday evening shortly after 7 pm.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Dörthe Hein / dpa / picturedesk.com)
The exact number of dead and injured was not yet known. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Dörthe Hein / dpa / picturedesk.com)
The exact number of dead and injured was not yet known.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Dörthe Hein / dpa / picturedesk.com)

As reported, a dark BMW ploughed into a crowd of people at the Christmas market in the center of Magdeburg shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday evening - according to the police, it covered "at least 400 meters" between the Christmas stalls. Dozens of people were reported injured, but late on Friday evening, Saxony-Anhalt's Minister President Reiner Erich Haseloff was only able to confirm two fatalities - including a small child.

The suspected perpetrator, who is said to be a man from Saudi Arabia aged around 50, was arrested after the attack. A large contingent of emergency services gathered at the scene after the attack - some of the many injured were treated in specially erected tents.

Here you can see Alexander Van der Bellen's post.

How Austria's politicians reacted
Many Austrian politicians were still shocked on Friday evening. "This is terrible news from Magdeburg", wrote Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. His thoughts are "with the victims, their families and all those affected by this terrible attack."

Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), who also mentioned the rescue workers, said the news would "leave us stunned". Green Party leader Werner Kogler tweeted "solidarity with the victims, relatives and all those providing help in these difficult hours". SPÖ leader Andreas Babler also wished them much strength.

FPÖ: "Images are repeating themselves"
General Secretary Michael Schnedlitz, for example, reacted from the FPÖ on Friday evening. "It is simply sad to see the terrible images. The big problem is that these images are repeated over and over again. Europe has been held hostage by Islamist terror since 2015 at the latest."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Katharina Wurzer
Katharina Wurzer
Porträt von Miriam Krammer
Miriam Krammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf