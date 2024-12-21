Attack in Magdeburg
How Austria’s Christmas markets are protected
Several people were killed in a terrorist attack in Magdeburg on Friday evening. Between 60 and 80 others are believed to have been injured. "The reports from Magdeburg are staggering", said Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP). Here in Austria, too, the current situation is now being assessed as a matter of course.
The security measures for Christmas markets throughout Austria had already been increased several weeks ago, said Karner. Both armed special forces and civilian investigators were deployed. "The Office for the Protection of the Constitution is in close contact with numerous European security authorities in order to be able to permanently assess the situation," said the Interior Minister. This also includes Islamist extremism and terrorism.
According to a statement from the Federal Ministry, the police are focusing on theft and preventing "extremist threats". The "heightened threat situation" has been in place since October 2023 - also in many other European countries.
As reported, a dark BMW ploughed into a crowd of people at the Christmas market in the center of Magdeburg shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday evening - according to the police, it covered "at least 400 meters" between the Christmas stalls. Dozens of people were reported injured, but late on Friday evening, Saxony-Anhalt's Minister President Reiner Erich Haseloff was only able to confirm two fatalities - including a small child.
The suspected perpetrator, who is said to be a man from Saudi Arabia aged around 50, was arrested after the attack. A large contingent of emergency services gathered at the scene after the attack - some of the many injured were treated in specially erected tents.
Here you can see Alexander Van der Bellen's post.
How Austria's politicians reacted
Many Austrian politicians were still shocked on Friday evening. "This is terrible news from Magdeburg", wrote Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. His thoughts are "with the victims, their families and all those affected by this terrible attack."
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), who also mentioned the rescue workers, said the news would "leave us stunned". Green Party leader Werner Kogler tweeted "solidarity with the victims, relatives and all those providing help in these difficult hours". SPÖ leader Andreas Babler also wished them much strength.
FPÖ: "Images are repeating themselves"
General Secretary Michael Schnedlitz, for example, reacted from the FPÖ on Friday evening. "It is simply sad to see the terrible images. The big problem is that these images are repeated over and over again. Europe has been held hostage by Islamist terror since 2015 at the latest."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.