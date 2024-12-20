Tough negotiations
Babler: “We hope that something will move forward”
The pre-Christmas coalition negotiations are dragging on. Late on Friday afternoon, it was reported from several sides that the talks were "tough". "We hope that things will finally move forward", said SPÖ leader Andreas Babler. There were "still some political issues to be clarified", said NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger.
ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer expects "intensive negotiations". Coalition negotiations have already been underway for more than four weeks. Today, Friday, the politicians have not put an end to the talks, but there is unlikely to have been much progress. According to NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger, there must be progress on the budget over the next two years, for example with structural reforms.
She did not want to think about the negotiations collapsing. "We are negotiating to make progress, not to get out". It was only on Thursday that speculation arose that her party could pull out of the talks.
Speculation then arose on Friday that the SPÖ could call off the negotiations if there is still no movement on wealth taxes. Doris Bures (SPÖ), the Third President of the National Council, recently also advocated wealth taxes such as inheritance tax. The governor of Burgenland, Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), is already flirting with new elections.
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has already received the party leaders, most recently Meinl-Reisinger on Friday evening. No statements were made after these meetings.
"I would like to see a common will from everyone to solve the debt crisis. That would be a Christmas present for Austria," appealed Cardinal Christoph Schönborn on Friday. The national deficit is "alarming".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.