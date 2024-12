“They are mercilessly driven over from above”

All hopes and pleas were in vain. According to Provincial Councillor for Social Affairs Christian Dörfel (VP), it is now a done deal: six severely impaired people will have to leave their familiar surroundings in Steyrermühl, some of whom have been there for decades. The relatives' arguments have not been successful. "The weakest members of society are being mercilessly run over from above," says Annemarie H. (70) from Laakirchen, who is bitter about the decision.