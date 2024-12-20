Decline in orders and losses

This means that wages at Emco will increase by 3.3 percent instead of the 4.8 percent agreed in the collective agreement for the industry. This is made possible by a competition protection clause in the collective agreement for companies in a difficult situation. The company is struggling with a significant decline in orders from industry and business and is said to have accumulated considerable losses since the previous year. There was talk of losses in the double-digit millions within 18 months.