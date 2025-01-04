The "Krone" Lower Austria column
The little messenger is for “Everything NEW in 2025”
How I am starting into a conscious 2025 together with the children.
"Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes as a columnist about topics relating to life with the family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.
The new year is beginning and I am writing to you for the 200th time today! 2025 may represent a new beginning that can motivate us to dare to make small but meaningful changes.
For many families, the turn of the year means setting goals. Sustainability wants to be one of them, because the future of our children depends on how we live today and what (purchasing) decisions we make. Alarming facts make us aware of how urgent change is: according to the Global Footprint Network, we consume resources worldwide every year that would require 1.7 Earths. The amount of waste in Austria is over 800 kg per capita per year - an alarming figure.
It is up to us to change this: Sustainability doesn't have to be complicated or expensive. Rather, it's about doing something in everyday life: cloth bags instead of plastic bags, reusable instead of disposable, second-hand clothes instead of fast fashion. Children can also be actively involved. Why not start a waste collection campaign together? This conveys values, is fun and creates solidarity.
It is important not to be paralyzed by perfectionism. Sustainability is a process. Every small step counts and inspires others to become active too. We can become role models in 2025! Let's start acting more consciously in our everyday lives now and make sustainability the new normal!
