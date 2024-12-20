Schlager at Leipzig as important as Rodri at City

"Seiwald is an absolute constant"

Christoph Baumgartner also raves about Schlager's comeback: "He's an incredibly important player for us. I'm a different player with him on the pitch. He knows me and knows which spaces I'm in. He sometimes plays the ball blind and gets into my situations." "Baumi" set up both goals against Leipzig. Ertl: "Baumgartner is now getting more and more into his stride, but unlike the national team, he has yet to score a goal for Leipzig this season." Nicolas Seiwald is a fixture for the Saxons. The TV pundit says of him: "He's an absolute constant, does a great job."