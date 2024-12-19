Vorteilswelt
Business with Bitcoin

77-year-old scammed out of hundreds of thousands

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 20:43

A man (77) in Tyrol has been defrauded of hundreds of thousands of euros. He had been contacted by telephone by a company that wanted to offer him an apparently lucrative deal. The victim made several transfers totaling a six-digit euro amount.

A local man (77) was the victim of a serious scam in Tyrol. A company had contacted him by telephone and offered him a profitable deal with Bitcoin, he said. This sounded serious to the man, so he made several transfers of hundreds of thousands of euros.

Zitat Icon

The person reported a total financial loss in the mid six-figure euro range.

Die Polizei

Suddenly, contact with the company was broken off and no further contact was possible until an alleged consultant surprisingly contacted him and promised to get the money back. All the 77-year-old had to do was transfer the money again ...

The victim of the scam complied with this request once again and once more transferred several sums of money. According to the police, the total financial loss incurred by the scammer amounted to a mid-six-figure euro sum.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

