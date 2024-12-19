Business with Bitcoin
77-year-old scammed out of hundreds of thousands
A man (77) in Tyrol has been defrauded of hundreds of thousands of euros. He had been contacted by telephone by a company that wanted to offer him an apparently lucrative deal. The victim made several transfers totaling a six-digit euro amount.
A local man (77) was the victim of a serious scam in Tyrol. A company had contacted him by telephone and offered him a profitable deal with Bitcoin, he said. This sounded serious to the man, so he made several transfers of hundreds of thousands of euros.
The person reported a total financial loss in the mid six-figure euro range.
Die Polizei
Suddenly, contact with the company was broken off and no further contact was possible until an alleged consultant surprisingly contacted him and promised to get the money back. All the 77-year-old had to do was transfer the money again ...
The victim of the scam complied with this request once again and once more transferred several sums of money. According to the police, the total financial loss incurred by the scammer amounted to a mid-six-figure euro sum.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.