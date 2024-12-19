Automatically saved design

The two-time Olympic champion is certainly looking forward to Klagenfurt. "There's the same ramp as at the World Cup in Chur, it's always more difficult on a ramp like that than on a natural hill," says Gasser, who is aiming for her first win of the season. "I didn't even make it to the final in Chur this year - that's the clear goal in the stadium," says the 33-year-old, who isn't put off by the short outrun of just 30 m to the stands. "But the fact that the ramp is shorter makes it more difficult." Ski freestyler Matej Svancer (Sbg) also has good tickets - he won in Chur this year.