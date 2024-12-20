Vorteilswelt
Eerie series

ÖSV cruciate ligament victim receives consolation from Lindsey Vonn

Nachrichten
20.12.2024 06:55

For Sonja Gigler, Emily Schöpf, Martin-Luis Walch, Amanda Salzgeber and Claudio Andreatta, the year 2024 will not be remembered so fondly. All five ÖSV athletes are out for the World Championship season that has just started after tearing cruciate ligaments. But now comeback superstar Lindsey Vonn, of all people, is offering some consolation via Instagram.

Our story began back in February with ski cross racer Sonja Gigler. Almost exactly one year after tearing the cruciate ligament in her right knee at the World Championships in Georgia, she suffered a "total loss" in her left knee at the World Cup on the Reiteralm - including a torn cruciate ligament.

The 23-year-old police athlete is now back in fitness training and hopes to be able to get back on her beloved skis after the turn of the year - but she won't be making her racing comeback until next season.

Repeat offender Walch
Speed talent Martin-Luis Walch is also a "repeat offender". The Schwarzenberg native tore the cruciate ligament in his left knee shortly before New Year's Eve 2023. He returned to skiing in August and flew to Canada on November 11 to prepare - where he tore his left cruciate ligament again.

Emily Schöpf had already been hit at the beginning of October. The Montafon native, who would have had a fixed starting place in the Downhill World Cup, suffered a torn cruciate ligament in her left knee in a supposedly harmless training crash in Chile - an injury that she had already struggled with in 2019, but in her right knee at the time.

On Friday, December 13 of all days, another Montafon skier also suffered an injury. Amanda Salzgeber had such an unfortunate fall during the European Cup downhill in St. Moritz (Sz) that she not only tore the cruciate ligament in her right knee, but also the inner and outer meniscus.

Vonn: "You will come back stronger"
On Monday, ski cross racer Claudio Andreatta was caught up in the "cruciate ligament curse" at the World Cup in Arosa (Sz) - his damaged right knee was repaired yesterday in Hochrum by Dr. Hoser.

Salzgeber also received a message from US superstar Lindsey Vonn: "You will come back stronger, trust me," wrote Lindsey, who has already suffered two cruciate ligament ruptures herself and will celebrate her World Cup comeback in St. Moritz on Saturday with a partial knee prosthesis.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
