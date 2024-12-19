"Krone" readers help
“I started to cry, my children need me”
Everyone has to carry their own baggage, but the one Mrs. Brugger has to carry is almost incomprehensible. The woman, who has already suffered a number of setbacks, has now received the shock news: a brain tumor.
The mother of three was diagnosed with leukemia when she was just 15 years old, and then began a rocky road to the future. The blows of fate that Mrs. Brugger has to face in her life are incomprehensible. Two of her three children are a pair of twins: "My son is in a wheelchair, has epileptic seizures and my daughter walks with crutches and a walker and is blind in her left eye. My children were born prematurely and did not reach lung maturity," says Mrs. Brugger in a hushed voice.
Shock news - brain tumor
Two years ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and skin cancer. And now the next shock news: brain tumor! "I've already had an operation and a six by six cm tumor was cut out. Some pieces have remained and one has formed again and I currently have to go to Vienna for radiotherapy. In Innsbruck I was told that I might go blind as a result of the treatment. Then I started to cry, my children need me!"
Support the seriously ill woman
Ms. Brugger was then sent to Vienna, where she was told that better equipment could be made available. "I was assured that I wouldn't go blind, which was a huge relief!" While she is undergoing therapy in Vienna, her mother supports the East Tyrolean by looking after the children. Her husband is fully occupied with farming work.
Help the seriously ill woman and her family to make the ongoing battle a little easier.
