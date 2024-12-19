Four suspected cases
Cattle infected with tuberculosis – stables closed
As part of the TB monitoring program in the deer risk areas in the districts of Reutte and Landeck, four cattle were tested with suspected bovine tuberculosis. The farms were temporarily closed. Further investigations are ongoing.
In the red deer TB risk areas in the upper Lechtal, Stanzertal and Verwall valleys as well as on the Karwendel mountain pastures, cattle herds are tested annually from mid-November to mid-December.
Investigations have now shown that three cattle from the Landeck district and one cattle from the Außerfern have concrete evidence of bovine tuberculosis. Two of the three cases from the Landeck district and the one from the Außerfern region have already been confirmed using rapid tests.
The farms will remain under official restriction until TB-free test results are available from two herd examinations carried out two months apart.
The cattle from the Landeck district were calved in a risk area this summer. The cow from the Außerfern is home grazing in such an area in the upper Lechtal valley. The affected farms were closed by the veterinary authorities and the cattle were killed for diagnostic purposes. "The farms will remain officially closed until TB-free test results are available following two herd examinations carried out two months apart," according to the province of Tyrol.
There is no risk to humans. The final results of the affected cattle are still pending and will be available in eight to ten weeks.
Thousands of tests per year
As part of the TB monitoring program, around 7,000 cattle on around 700 farms are tested every year. There are currently no further indications of bovine TB in the affected areas. A final result will not be available until a few days after all screening tests have been completed as part of the TB surveillance program.
