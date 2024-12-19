Internal ÖFB criticism
Our soccer has had no leadership for three years!
The Ten Commandments contain 62 words, the American Declaration of Independence 300, the EU regulation on the import of caramel sweets 25,911. Well, less would often be better! This would also have applied (again) to ÖFB vice-president and OÖFV president Gerhard Götschofer. A column by Georg Leblhuber
At his last end-of-year celebration as ÖFB President, the Vice President of the Austrian Football Association also commented on the ÖFB chaos. For example with this sentence: "Since Leo Windtner stepped down, they have had no leadership in the ÖFB . . . "
Which may honor the former president, who stepped down in 2021 after twelve years. But are such public statements effective? Especially as Götschhofer is partly responsible for the chaos as ÖFB Vice President. And as justified and certainly well-intentioned as the scathing criticism may be in many areas, it is also misjudged by many internally. Namely (wrongly) interpreted as a sign of disappointment, as Götschhofer had recently failed to gain a majority within the ÖFB for his regional league reform as well as his candidacy as interim president.
Succession instead of election?
This also means that the criticism would probably have been better received if Götschhofer had voiced it internally. Just as he caused lasting irritation at the end-of-year party in 2023. At that time, he had effectively presented his own successor in Raiffeisen board member Stefan Sandberger (and later co-opted him onto the OÖFV presidium). Although, of course, the future head of regional soccer must be elected by the more than 370 OÖFV member clubs in September 2025. Which is why Götschhofer emphasized several times afterwards that this would not have been wise. On Tuesday, however, he said in a small circle that his plummeting popularity ratings in the ÖFB could make it easier for Sandberger to start in Vienna in the fall
Which means "Götschi" can probably put his own house in order. Unless, of course, I have missed something in the flood of too many words. For example, that the OÖFV has quietly and secretly introduced succession . . .
