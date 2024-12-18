Struggling to keep culture alive in Klagenfurt

Culture remains intact

Damage limitation includes the motions put forward by culture officer Franz Petritz, which "thanks to the unanimous decisions of all colleagues" will at least allow the Gustav Mahler Composer's House (without concerts) and the Robert Musil Literature Museum (without readings) to remain open. For Maria Lassnig's studio, there is a decision in principle (also following a referendum request), which, according to Petritz, gives hope "that it can be rented from the state from January." Always aware "that the budget is difficult, we have nevertheless put together an annual programme for the municipal galleries that is of high quality," emphasizes Petritz, who, with a good 27,200 visitors, takes the wind out of the sails of those who insist on closure in the belief that "you can restructure the overall budget with it."