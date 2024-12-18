10 cents/kilowatt hour
Fixed price for 20 years: fan club lowers electricity price
The "Fanclub Burgenland Energieunabhängig" starts work on January 1, 2025. Solar and wind energy will be supplied to members for 10 cents/kWh until 2045. There is no index adjustment. Grid costs will be reduced by 28 percent and levies will be waived.
The federal government's electricity price brake ends on January 31. At the same time, grid costs and levies on energy will be massively increased at the instigation of the Republic. "On average, each household will incur additional costs of EUR 450 per year," says Stephan Sharma, CEO of Burgenland Energie. "That is not justifiable."
To alleviate these additional burdens, the "Fanclub Burgenland Energieunabhängig" association was founded and will begin its work on 1 January 2025.
Contractual tariff in rain and calm
Becoming a member is simple. Register at fcbe.at or complete and return the information postcard that will be sent out in the next few days. The monthly fee is 4 euros. What do you get in return? When the sun shines on the Burgenland Energie panels or the wind turbines turn, FCBE members pay 10 cents per kilowatt hour for the electricity generated. This fixed price is guaranteed by the state for 20 years. In the event of rain and calm, the contractual tariff is charged.
In order to reduce grid fees via the fan club, Burgenland has been divided into 19 regional energy communities, which are subordinate to the national energy community. This enables a 28 percent reduction. The charges are completely eliminated.
Now the onslaught can be managed
According to association director Philip Payer, 4000 Burgenlanders have registered with the FCBE to date. Sounds low. But: "We haven't done any advertising, only information events in the communities. We have now reached the point where we can cope administratively with the onslaught we are expecting," says Payer.
For Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, the fan club is a prestige project: "No matter how electricity prices develop on the wholesale markets - in Burgenland they will remain permanently low, stable and predictable."
