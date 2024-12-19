Dispute in the Vienna Woods
Uproar over the new duty to provide information
The Neos party put a question to the ÖVP mayor Michael Krischke of the municipality of Wienerwald, but received no reply. Krischke refers to more important work in the municipality and would like more personal contact and "no media coverage".
The bone of contention are plans to build on a meadow in the Sulz district of Mödling. Neos municipal spokesperson Helmut Hofer-Gruber wanted to know from Mayor Michael Krischke what the plans were for changing a settlement boundary and subsequently for building on the "cemetery meadow". Why? "The building on grassland is being viewed increasingly critically by the population, especially after the experiences with the floods in September," said the pink MP. Despite the new legal obligation to provide information, he did not receive an answer. No reason was given for this either. Hofer-Gruber commented: "The information law applies to everyone, including ÖVP mayors." Krischke talks about projects that are still in the distant future. A separate steering group is currently working on proposals for new spatial planning in stages of 10, 20 and 30 years. "We should have an area for future generations to create affordable living space for young people and senior citizens," says Krischke, citing just a few examples.
"Helped people deal with flood damage"
Why didn't he answer the Neos' question? "We were very badly affected by the floods in the municipality and it was important for me to help people deal with the damage at the time," explains Krischke. He is annoyed that the Neos are using the media to conduct the survey. An alleged statement from one of those involved, which he was told: "Let's not talk to the mayor at all. That won't do any good," particularly annoyed him.
