Uproar over the new duty to provide information

The bone of contention are plans to build on a meadow in the Sulz district of Mödling. Neos municipal spokesperson Helmut Hofer-Gruber wanted to know from Mayor Michael Krischke what the plans were for changing a settlement boundary and subsequently for building on the "cemetery meadow". Why? "The building on grassland is being viewed increasingly critically by the population, especially after the experiences with the floods in September," said the pink MP. Despite the new legal obligation to provide information, he did not receive an answer. No reason was given for this either. Hofer-Gruber commented: "The information law applies to everyone, including ÖVP mayors." Krischke talks about projects that are still in the distant future. A separate steering group is currently working on proposals for new spatial planning in stages of 10, 20 and 30 years. "We should have an area for future generations to create affordable living space for young people and senior citizens," says Krischke, citing just a few examples.