More surface area

The gut changes during pregnancy

Nachrichten
06.01.2025 06:30

Anyone who has children knows that a woman's body changes with every pregnancy (and breastfeeding period). Scientists have now discovered that the intestine also adapts to the new circumstances. There is a real reorganization in the intestine. After all, the supply of nutrients must be ensured.

0 Kommentare

During pregnancy and breastfeeding, the female body changes in many ways. For example, various organs such as the breasts or the immune system are adapted to ensure the health of mother and child - this happens in the course of evolution in all mammals.

Reorganization in the body
An international research team led by top Austrian scientist Prof. Dr. Josef Penninger (MedUni Vienna, IMBA - Institute of Molecular Biotechnology, Vienna, University of British Columbia, Canada, Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research, Germany) has now reported on its surprising discovery that the intestine also undergoes massive changes during pregnancy and breastfeeding. This leads to a reorganization of the intestinal villi.

Increasednutrient requirements
The organ almost doubles its surface area. A significant structural remodeling takes place. "Mothers have to eat for themselves and their babies. Our new findings provide the first molecular and structural explanation of how and why the intestine changes to adapt to the increased nutrient requirements of mothers - which is probably the case in all pregnant and breastfeeding mammals," says study leader Prof. Dr. Josef Penninger.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

