Insiders determined:
Government negotiators: “All dilettantes!”
The year 2024 is given another brilliant send-off in "CLUB 3". As usual, presenter Tanja Pfaffeneder reports from the Wagemut Kavalierbar at the Vienna Grand Hotel with investor and entrepreneur Bernd Hinteregger, pollster Christoph Haselmayer and "Krone" journalist Erich Vogl. Animal accompaniment from Anneliese and El Chapo.
The year is critically examined once again. The EU's austerity measures - which amount to 24 billion euros - are met with anger. Successful entrepreneur Bernd Hinteregger doesn't mince his words and says: "The budget was well known to this party of scolds." But where could savings be made? The climate bonus and educational leave are always in the spotlight when it comes to possible cuts.
Among other things, they talk about the Ministry of the Interior, which is trying to support Syrians willing to travel home with up to 1000 euros, but also about the government negotiators, who, according to Haselmayer, are dilettantes.
The voice of Austria
According to Hinteregger, the poster series "The Voice of Austria" - a wake-up call for politicians - has been very well received by society. The aim of the initiative was to promote civic participation and address social issues that move people in Austria. Based on the decades-long connection with readers and underpinned by a representative survey of "Krone" subscribers, the "Voice of Austria" made itself heard during the election campaign.
At the end of today's program you will be treated to a musical performance - tune in, it's worth it.
Tanja Pfaffeneder and her team bid farewell to the Christmas season with "CLUB 3". We would like to thank you for an exciting 2024 and hope for a good 2025. We will be back with brand new episodes from 14 January.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.