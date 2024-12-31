Only minimal goals
New resolutions: Small steps lead to success
Jogging, cooking "slimmer", cutting out cigarettes - these plans rarely last longer than two weeks. Why not try small, precise plans this year? Because it's not the big plans that lead to the goal. It works best with the "policy of small steps", which initially only achieve "mini goals", which then lead to major successes.
Everyone knows the list of "classic resolutions". And they are rarely more successful. This is also because most people take on too much at once. In order to acquire a new habit, it is therefore better to implement small, daily activities that can be ritualized.
Establish concrete plans
It is not enough to say: "I want to live healthily in 2025". Instead, success requires practising specific habits that promote a healthy diet, for example:
How to eat healthier
Cook every meal with at least three colors. Discover a new fruit or vegetable every week! Concentrate only on the food during meals, without the distraction of TV or smartphone. Avoid juices and soft drinks and opt for water and tea.
"Meal-prepping" is the new trend: it's best to cook balanced meals in advance, freeze them and then eat them when you would normally have eaten unhealthy food such as fast food when stressed.
66 days to form a habit
According to a study by University College London (UK), it takes 66 days for a new habit to become automatic. However, for some people it may take less time, for others much longer.
More exercise in the new year
If you want to do more exercise in the new year, make the following small everyday changes: Use a pedometer regularly to check activity levels. Use a height-adjustable desk so that you can work standing up at times. Don't sit or lie down while watching TV, but incorporate a few movement exercises every day.
Schedule technology-free times when you simply move around - without any distractions. Either outside in the open air or take advantage of a New Year's offer at the fitness center. This also helps with joint problems.
How to reduce stress
People who want to reduce stress in 2025 rely on these techniques: Fix daily, possibly in bed in the morning, incorporate a short meditation or breathing exercise. Take time in the evening to write down three things you are grateful for. This changes your perspective and helps to reduce stress.
Perform the 5-4-3-2-1 technique every day: Name five things you can see, four things you can hear, three things you can touch, two things you can smell, and one flavor you can taste. This exercise helps to focus your mind and distract you from difficult thoughts.
Choose achievable goals
Psychologist Priv.-Doz. Dr. Jolana Wagner-Skacel, MedUni Graz, advises the following as a basic resolution: "Set yourself a specific and achievable goal that motivates you. To maintain motivation, it is very important that you visualize the positive feeling and the goal very clearly."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
