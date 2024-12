Mountain Christmas on the Monte Lussari summit

The fourth Advent hike to Monte Lussari has been the conclusion of the wonderful tradition of the "Bergkrone", mountain rescue service and church for years. "There's no more contemplative way to start Christmas," says Advent hiker Albin, who - like many others - has been on all the tours. And so on the coming 4th Sunday in Advent, from 9 a.m., he will be walking along the well-known, steep penitents' path up the 1790-metre-high pilgrimage mountain. It is advisable to bring a pair of hiking boots.