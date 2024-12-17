Vorteilswelt
Two cars touched

Woman (53) was seriously injured in a head-on crash

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 18:55

Serious accident on the B 129 in Alkoven (Upper Austria). A female driver (53) suddenly crossed into the oncoming lane. A driver was just able to avoid a head-on crash, but the driver behind was not. The two cars collided head-on and the 53-year-old was seriously injured.

The 53-year-old from Eferding was driving her car on the B 129 in Alkoven on Tuesday at around 12.10 p.m. At the same time, a 44-year-old from Pollham was driving his car in the opposite direction, with a 39-year-old from Pasching driving directly behind.

The emergency services were in action for two hours. (Bild: laumat)
The emergency services were in action for two hours.
(Bild: laumat)

Driven into the oncoming lane
The woman from Eferding probably crossed the middle of the road in her Ford at this precise moment. The 44-year-old tried to avoid the car to the right, but it came into contact with the oncoming vehicle of the 53-year-old, damaging the left wing mirror of the man's car. After the grazing collision with the man's car, the 53-year-old woman's car crashed head-on into the 39-year-old woman's car.

Thrown into the ditch
As a result of the collision, both vehicles were thrown into the ditch, with the 53-year-old's Ford overturning once and then coming to a standstill on its wheels. The 53-year-old was seriously injured and rescued from the totally damaged car. After initial medical treatment by the emergency doctor from the "Martin 3" helicopter, she was taken to the Kepler University Hospital for further treatment.

The 39-year-old female driver - who was able to leave her car on her own - was also taken to hospital by ambulance for clarification of her injuries. The 44-year-old driver was uninjured in the accident. The B 129 was closed for two hours as a result of the accident.

