Woman (53) was seriously injured in a head-on crash

Driven into the oncoming lane

The woman from Eferding probably crossed the middle of the road in her Ford at this precise moment. The 44-year-old tried to avoid the car to the right, but it came into contact with the oncoming vehicle of the 53-year-old, damaging the left wing mirror of the man's car. After the grazing collision with the man's car, the 53-year-old woman's car crashed head-on into the 39-year-old woman's car.