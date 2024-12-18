“I am extremely disappointed about this approach”

Stocker is not giving up, has plans

However, there are no talks about a joint future with Klaus Stocker, who has been in charge of the team since summer 2023. "We have decided internally that we want to make a cut," says Regittnig. A decision that Stocker does not understand. "I'm extremely disappointed with the approach," says the coach. "But I'm not giving up. I would love to work professionally with both youngsters and adults in the future." Sounds almost like the job that is currently vacant at Altach...