Stocker furious
“I am extremely disappointed about this approach”
There is still no peace at women's Bundesliga club SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn. After the events surrounding an ex-official stirred up a lot of dust and led to the Dornbirn team's withdrawal at the end of the year, things are already starting to get rowdy again. The reason: Lustenau are planning without coach Klaus Stocker, who was last responsible for the team for a year and a half.
"We want a fresh start," explains FC Lustenau chairman Julian Regittnig. This refers to the women's Bundesliga team, which previously operated as SPG FC Lustenau/FC Dornbirn and will be under the responsibility of Lustenau from January following the incidents involving a Dornbirn ex-official.
It remains to be seen with which ladies the new start will be made. "We are currently in talks," says Regittnig, who hints that they want to build on young players. "But we also need some experienced players to support us." One player who would fit this description is Carina Brunold. "Absolutely, as I said, we're still in talks."
Stocker is not giving up, has plans
However, there are no talks about a joint future with Klaus Stocker, who has been in charge of the team since summer 2023. "We have decided internally that we want to make a cut," says Regittnig. A decision that Stocker does not understand. "I'm extremely disappointed with the approach," says the coach. "But I'm not giving up. I would love to work professionally with both youngsters and adults in the future." Sounds almost like the job that is currently vacant at Altach...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
