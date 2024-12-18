Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Municipal council election 2025

Village emperor or crisis manager?

Nachrichten
18.12.2024 09:00

They lead and steer the municipalities: 568 mayors will be put to the political test in Lower Austria on January 26, 2025. There is already a lot of controversy.

0 Kommentare

Controversial reallocations, mysterious land deals and expensive prestige projects: Recently, there have also been critical media reports about mayors in Lower Austria. This raises the question: Do village emperors rule? Or are crisis managers at the head of the municipalities?

Political dispute over mayors
On January 26, new municipal council elections will be held in 568 municipalities. The elected representatives will then elect the mayor. And it is precisely over this office that a fierce political dispute has recently flared up. FPÖ municipal spokesperson Dieter Dorner is combative: "Although many mayors act like this, they are not village emperors, but rather representatives of the municipal council." There was also a lot of criticism for the "village emperor" slogan - it remains to be seen how the voters will assess this on 26 January.

Hellfried Mayer, spokesperson for the SPÖ association of municipal representatives, refers to the municipal code, which precisely defines powers and control.

"Mayors are packagers!"
In contrast to the FPÖ, the People's Party sees mayors as administrators and "crisis managers" in the village. The latter proved to be particularly impressive during the devastating floods in mid-September. ÖVP regional managing director Matthias Zauner: "Our committed mayors know it: loose talk along the lines of Kickl is not enough, the citizens expect implementers and tacklers in their communities!"

Who is more politically credible will only become clear in the municipal elections, in which 1.3 million people can cast their votes ... 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Lukas Lusetzky
Lukas Lusetzky
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf