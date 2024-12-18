Village emperor or crisis manager?

Political dispute over mayors

On January 26, new municipal council elections will be held in 568 municipalities. The elected representatives will then elect the mayor. And it is precisely over this office that a fierce political dispute has recently flared up. FPÖ municipal spokesperson Dieter Dorner is combative: "Although many mayors act like this, they are not village emperors, but rather representatives of the municipal council." There was also a lot of criticism for the "village emperor" slogan - it remains to be seen how the voters will assess this on 26 January.