Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Proceedings initiated

EU Commission investigates TikTok’s influence on elections

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 13:43

The European Commission has opened proceedings against the online platform TikTok in connection with the now annulled presidential election in Romania. The aim is to examine whether the Chinese company is taking sufficient action against interference by foreign actors in elections, as the Commission announced in Brussels.

0 Kommentare

Specifically, the Brussels authority wants to look at TikTok's recommendation systems, i.e. the platform's algorithm. The focus will be on coordinated, non-authentic manipulation and the automated use of the service. The focus will also be on how TikTok deals with political advertising and paid political content.

Strict rules due to EU law
Under the EU Digital Services Act (DSA), platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, X, Google and many others must take faster and stricter action against illegal content on the internet than before. Otherwise they could face penalties. According to the Commission, TikTok could face fines amounting to six percent of its total global annual turnover. The authority could also impose a daily fine until the problem has been rectified.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that democracies must be protected from any kind of foreign interference. Following serious indications that foreign actors had interfered in the Romanian presidential elections with the help of TikTok, she said that a thorough investigation would now be carried out into whether the company was sufficiently combating such risks. "Whenever we suspect such interference, especially in elections, we must act quickly and decisively."

Allegations against TikTok in Romania
The Chinese company rejects the accusations. "We have protected the integrity of our platform in over 150 elections around the world," said a spokesperson when asked. "We do not accept paid political advertising and we proactively remove content that violates our policies on misinformation, harassment and hate speech." TikTok will continue to work with the European Commission as well as regional and national authorities to address requests and discuss concerns.

The Supreme Defense Council (CSAT) in Romania had made serious accusations against TikTok following the success of the pro-Russian right-wing radical Calin Georgescu in the presidential election. The platform had failed to identify him as a politician in the propaganda materials he published there. Romania's public prosecutor's office is now investigating the method of Georgescu's election campaign and its financing.

Georgescu had mainly campaigned on TikTok. He came first in the first round of the presidential election, followed by the conservative-liberal politician Elena Lasconi. The Constitutional Court has since annulled the election. The entire election process must be repeated. A date for this has not yet been set.

Data retention until 2025
The commission now wants to gather further evidence in the current proceedings, for example through interviews. With the initiation of the proceedings, only a suspicion is being investigated for the time being, the outcome has not yet been determined.

At the beginning of December, the Brussels authority had already instructed TikTok to freeze and retain all data relating to actual and foreseeable systemic risks to electoral processes in the EU. One of the reasons for this was that the Commission had received information indicating interference from Russia.

According to the EU Commission, the instruction to TikTok to retain all data remains valid for all upcoming EU elections at national level until March 31, 2025. This therefore also applies to the new elections in Germany scheduled for February 23.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf