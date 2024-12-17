AMG celebrates anniversary
20 years as a hub for the Tyrolean labor market
amg-tirol will soon be celebrating a milestone anniversary. Since its foundation, 1600 young people have been supported. A strategy for the labor market was recently developed for 2030.
On the one side are the political decision-makers who deal with the Tyrolean labor market, on the other side are the operational players, such as the Public Employment Service Austria (AMS). In between, there is a neutral interface that coordinates everything: the Arbeitsmarktförderungsgesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung (amg-tirol). This will soon be celebrating its 20th anniversary.
Foundation for elementary education is the most recent example
One of amg-tirol's main tasks is to coordinate the so-called Employment Pact, which is a specialist body that provides impetus for labor market policy. The most recent example of the implementation of employment-promoting measures is the Elementary Education Foundation, which shows people prospects and opens up new career paths.
With its diverse measures and tailor-made projects, amg supports people in finding work, keeping work and developing their careers.
LR Astrid Mair
2400 participants in corporate foundations
On the occasion of the anniversary, those responsible have some figures to share. "Over the past 20 years, almost 2,400 participants have been supported in company foundations, around 30,000 information contacts have been recorded and almost 1,600 young people who have dropped out of school or vocational training have been supported," says Managing Director Beatrice Juen. The shareholders behind amg-tirol are the province, the Chamber of Labor, the Chamber of Commerce and the AMS.
Crucial function for development on the labor market
"Challenging times often lead to a volatile labor market. With its diverse measures and tailor-made projects, amg supports people in finding work, keeping work and developing themselves further. It also plays a key role in the development of our country's labor market policy," says Provincial Councillor Astrid Mair.
Over 50 experts involved in drawing up the strategy
The politician also played a leading role in the creation of the strategy for "Arbeitsmarkt Tirol 2030". More than 50 experts from 27 institutions were involved. The aim: to develop guidelines for the labor market for the coming years.
