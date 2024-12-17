20 years as a hub for the Tyrolean labor market

2400 participants in corporate foundations

On the occasion of the anniversary, those responsible have some figures to share. "Over the past 20 years, almost 2,400 participants have been supported in company foundations, around 30,000 information contacts have been recorded and almost 1,600 young people who have dropped out of school or vocational training have been supported," says Managing Director Beatrice Juen. The shareholders behind amg-tirol are the province, the Chamber of Labor, the Chamber of Commerce and the AMS.