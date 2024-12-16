“A colorful society is not a sure-fire success”

Problems at the schools

The problems are becoming particularly acute at Viennese schools. Kohlenberger speaks of "institutional segregation", in which social and ethnic dividing lines are becoming increasingly apparent in the structures. Many parents are moving to other districts or private schools, which makes social mixing even more difficult. One of the most important points is the willingness to address tensions openly. Güngör: "If the proportion of groups with different values becomes too large, orientation dwindles." This dynamic requires the city to take a clear stance in order to not only defend democratic values, but to actively promote them. For this reason, the Neos now want to anchor the teaching of democracy as a school subject throughout Austria. However, the introduction of a school subject is not possible, as Wiederkehr emphasized. This is a federal competence - although he is currently discussing the topic in the coalition negotiations. Good progress is being made there. The education plan for kindergartens is also being revised. This will be accompanied by a second compulsory year of kindergarten and investment in education.