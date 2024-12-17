Police moved out
Fists flew at the bus driver’s Christmas party
Crazy dispute over the choice of music! Several employees got into a fight at Salzburg Linien's "Winterzauber". The police had to arrive and separate the brawlers. Even the Red Cross was on site. Now harsh consequences are imminent. . .
It's not easy being a disc jockey at a Christmas party. You have to cater to the musical tastes of everyone present. Some prefer a contemplative atmosphere and enjoy songs such as "Last Christmas" or "Feliz Navidad". Others, on the other hand, want party classics and pop music, while the rest want the latest hits from the charts. Disputes seem inevitable. At the Salzburg Linien Christmas party last week, however, one such musical argument got so out of hand that the police had to intervene!
On Thursday, the company invited all employees of Salzburger Lokalbahn and the trolleybuses to the "Winterzauber" in the Remise in Alpenstraße. The atmosphere? Peaceful at first, but exuberant. Shortly after 9 pm, however, the situation escalated. According to eyewitnesses, several people of different nationalities clashed over the choice of music at the party. "They simply didn't want to listen to each other's songs," said one participant to the Krone. Suddenly fists were flying, other Salzburg Linien employees tried to separate the rowdy brawlers - in vain!
Company distances itself from wheel robbers
Eventually the police were called. The officers arrived as quickly as possible and were able to clarify the situation. The Red Cross was also on site. The police and rescue services did not want to comment on the incident to the "Krone" newspaper. It was a "private party". The Salzburger Linien themselves were much more forthcoming. "In principle, such behavior is not tolerated on the company premises, Salzburg Linien condemns the incident in the strongest possible terms and distances itself from it," says spokesman Harald Haidenberger.
He himself did not witness the incident and had already left the party at the time of the argument. Frank Conrads, works council member for the Salzburg trolleybus drivers, says: "It was an unpleasant situation, an incident of a private nature. It had nothing to do with the company, that's important to me."
In any case, the police investigation has not yet been completed. The brawlers have been and are being questioned.
Aggro bus drivers threatened with expulsion
What will happen to the rowdy employees now? Do they have to fear for their jobs? They are certainly facing hard times! Haidenberger: "Once the relevant police report is available, the consequences under employment law will be examined."
