Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Police moved out

Fists flew at the bus driver’s Christmas party

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 06:00

Crazy dispute over the choice of music! Several employees got into a fight at Salzburg Linien's "Winterzauber". The police had to arrive and separate the brawlers. Even the Red Cross was on site. Now harsh consequences are imminent. . . 

0 Kommentare

It's not easy being a disc jockey at a Christmas party. You have to cater to the musical tastes of everyone present. Some prefer a contemplative atmosphere and enjoy songs such as "Last Christmas" or "Feliz Navidad". Others, on the other hand, want party classics and pop music, while the rest want the latest hits from the charts. Disputes seem inevitable. At the Salzburg Linien Christmas party last week, however, one such musical argument got so out of hand that the police had to intervene!

On Thursday, the company invited all employees of Salzburger Lokalbahn and the trolleybuses to the "Winterzauber" in the Remise in Alpenstraße. The atmosphere? Peaceful at first, but exuberant. Shortly after 9 pm, however, the situation escalated. According to eyewitnesses, several people of different nationalities clashed over the choice of music at the party. "They simply didn't want to listen to each other's songs," said one participant to the Krone. Suddenly fists were flying, other Salzburg Linien employees tried to separate the rowdy brawlers - in vain!

The party in the trolleybus depot got completely out of hand. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
The party in the trolleybus depot got completely out of hand.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

Company distances itself from wheel robbers
Eventually the police were called. The officers arrived as quickly as possible and were able to clarify the situation. The Red Cross was also on site. The police and rescue services did not want to comment on the incident to the "Krone" newspaper. It was a "private party". The Salzburger Linien themselves were much more forthcoming. "In principle, such behavior is not tolerated on the company premises, Salzburg Linien condemns the incident in the strongest possible terms and distances itself from it," says spokesman Harald Haidenberger.

He himself did not witness the incident and had already left the party at the time of the argument. Frank Conrads, works council member for the Salzburg trolleybus drivers, says: "It was an unpleasant situation, an incident of a private nature. It had nothing to do with the company, that's important to me."

Works council member Frank Conrads: "Unpleasant situation". (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Works council member Frank Conrads: "Unpleasant situation".
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

In any case, the police investigation has not yet been completed. The brawlers have been and are being questioned.

Aggro bus drivers threatened with expulsion
What will happen to the rowdy employees now? Do they have to fear for their jobs? They are certainly facing hard times! Haidenberger: "Once the relevant police report is available, the consequences under employment law will be examined."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf