Starting signal for office project at the southern entrance to Graz

Granit boss Lederhaas also sees the project as a mission to upgrade the southern entrance, which has so far been unattractive despite individual construction projects, and to brighten up the cityscape. "It will be realized exactly as the architects have planned," he promises at the presentation. And he is already thinking several steps ahead. After the planned completion in 2026, the stadium area itself is to be tackled. The 20-metre-high tower is to be significantly raised and the stadium itself made competitive again: "We don't want to have to travel to Klagenfurt anymore," he says, speaking on behalf of the soccer fans in Graz.