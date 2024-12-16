Vorteilswelt
"I have never ..."

Nachrichten
16.12.2024 15:50

Syria's toppled ruler Bashar al-Assad is said to have commented on his escape to Moscow for the first time. In a letter, the torture dictator explains his view of things - and feels misunderstood.

0 Kommentare

His escape from Syria was not voluntary, Assad explained in a one-page statement written in English and published on his former presidency's Telegram channel. It was not initially possible to verify whether the statement was genuine.

"I stayed in Damascus and carried out my duties until early Sunday morning, December 8," the statement said. In the course of the offensive by "terrorists" on Damascus, Assad had traveled to the Russian military base in Latakia.

"As the situation on the ground in the area continued to deteriorate, the Russian military base was also increasingly attacked with drones." Moscow then ordered an immediate evacuation of the base to Russia for the evening of December 8.

Assad claims to have acted in the interests of the people
"At no time during these events did I consider resigning or seeking asylum," Assad said in the statement. "I have never sought positions for personal gain, but have always seen myself as the guardian of a national project."

Assad further claimed that he had been "steadfastly" committed to the goal of enforcing the will of the Syrian people and protecting the Syrian state and its institutions.

Fighters led by the Islamist group HTS conquered Damascus a week ago Sunday and toppled the long-time ruler Assad. The capture of the Syrian capital was preceded by a rapid advance of the militias through the country. Assad, who is accused of kidnapping, torturing and murdering dissidents, fled to Russia.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

