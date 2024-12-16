Crisis in South Korea
President Yoon ignores summons from investigators
In the power struggle in South Korea, President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has been suspended by parliament, has refused to be questioned by the judiciary. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court began deliberations on the impeachment of the 63-year-old. The head of Yoon's ruling party also resigned.
Yoon had "refused" to comply with a summons for questioning regarding the martial law he had declared at short notice, the public prosecutor's office announced on Monday.
According to the public prosecutor's office, Yoon did not comply with an initial summons. The questioning should have taken place on Sunday evening. Following Yoon's "refusal", a new summons was sent to him on Monday, the public prosecutor's office said.
In addition to this investigation by the country's public prosecutor's office, there is another by a joint committee of the police, anti-corruption authorities and the Ministry of Defense.
In theory, the death penalty is imminent
This committee is to examine the circumstances surrounding the controversial declaration of martial law at the beginning of December. According to the Yonhap news agency, it summoned the suspended president for questioning on Wednesday, but this request was immediately rejected by his office.
If Yoon continues to refuse to be questioned, the investigators could apply for a court arrest warrant. The suspended president and his entourage are being investigated for "sedition", among other things, and could theoretically face the death penalty if found guilty.
Yoon removed from office on Saturday
The president had briefly declared martial law on December 3. He had unexpectedly made use of this measure in the face of a dispute over the budget, thereby alarming both the domestic and international public. However, the opposition-dominated parliament exercised its right of veto in a dramatic session, whereupon Yoon lifted martial law again after a few hours.
Since then, there have been mass protests against Yoon in South Korea. On Saturday, parliament voted to impeach the president with the help of votes from Yoon's PP party. Yoon is now officially suspended from office, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo taking over as president. According to the South Korean constitution, it is now up to the Constitutional Court. According to its own statements, it began deliberating on the case on Monday.
In theory, the court has six months to reach a decision. Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung called on the court on Sunday to confirm the dismissal "quickly".
Party leader apologizes
Meanwhile, the chairman of Yoon's ruling PP party resigned. At a press conference in Seoul on Monday, Han Dong-hoon apologized to all people who had "suffered" from the brief declaration of martial law.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
