Basal skull fracture
Rapids Burgstaller beaten up and seriously injured
Terrible news about Guido Burgstaller! The Rapid rookie was beaten up and seriously injured in the center of Vienna at the weekend. He suffered a basilar skull fracture.
According to the official club statement, the 35-year-old "was the victim of a physical attack in the presence of witnesses and suffered significant head injuries".
End of career?
"Burgi" was taken to a hospital in Vienna, where he received initial treatment. Diagnosis: basal skull fracture. According to Rapid information, he will have to spend the next few days in hospital. Professional soccer is out of the question for several months. Presumably this also means that the striker's career is over. It would have been over in the summer anyway.
The background to the crime and the perpetrator are currently completely nebulous to unknown. SK Rapid merely asserts that it trusts the "responsible authorities" "that the as yet unknown perpetrator will be brought to justice quickly." There will be no further information for the time being, they say. Out of respect for the privacy of Burgstaller and his family.
Offensive insurance
Burgstaller returned to Rapid in the summer of 2022 after eight years abroad. He immediately blossomed into an offensive life insurance and took over the captaincy. Which he handed over to Matthias Seidl at the start of this season. This season would have been his last anyway. Now most likely with an inglorious end.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.