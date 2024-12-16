New DS flagship goes mini Rolls-Royce

DS sees itself as Citroen's stylish sister brand, firmly anchored in the world of fashion and design. However, the concept of fashionable exteriors and detailed interiors has not really caught on. At least not outside France. In any case, sales here are stagnating at a low level. But the No8 wants to turn things around and attract new customers who previously drove an Audi A5 Sportback or a Mercedes GLC Coupé, for example. This is because the French designers have reined in their playfulness and given the car an elegant yet modern touch, with a long hood and flowing roof profile that slopes flat towards the rear. Electrically extending door handles, V-shaped light signature and illuminated radiator grille with illuminated DS logo round off the overall package.