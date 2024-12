Two vehicles suddenly on fire in Tyrol

Attempt to extinguish the fire with snow

In Grän in the district of Reutte, a German (59) suddenly noticed smoke developing in the engine compartment of his car at around 1 p.m. on Saturday after he had parked the car in a parking lot. An uninvolved driver raised the alarm and made initial attempts to extinguish the fire with snow. "Alerted emergency services were finally able to quickly bring the fire under control," said the officials. Nobody was injured in Außerfern either. The vehicle sustained heavy material damage. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.